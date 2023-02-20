Further disruption despite Hrossey’s return

NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

One of the NorthLink passenger vessels has returned but there is still disruption expected as arrivals in Kirkwall have been cancelled.

Hrossey returned from dry dock this morning meaning she will return to duty this evening however, her departure from Aberdeen is expected to be later than scheduled.

The southbound sailing of Hjaltland will also be delayed as she is now scheduled to depart at 9pm instead of 5.30pm as originally planned.

She will also sail direct to Aberdeen due to adverse conditions and a stop in Kirkwall has now been cancelled.