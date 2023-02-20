News

Island recycling collections delayed due to weather

Kevin Craigens February 20, 2023 0
A Shetland Islands Council essy kert.

Bin collections in Yell and Unst have been delayed by a day as a result of the disruption to ferries caused by the weather.

Both ferry services to the Northern Isles have been cancelled as high winds threaten the safety of crossings.

In a statement Shetland Islands Council said they are unable to have bin lorries collect recycling from the islands as a result of the conditions.

The statement read: “With ferries on Bluemull Sound tied up this morning, council staff will be unable to collect household recycling collections in Unst today.  Staff will instead collect from households in Unst tomorrow – Tuesday.  

“In Yell, those collections normally done on Tuesdays will be postponed by a day and all recycling collections in Yell will be done on Wednesday.  Apologies to householders for any inconvenience.”

