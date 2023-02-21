‘Lifeline’ funding awarded to keep ferries in the water

The Bressay ferry Leirna.

A “lifeline” funding announcement has secured inter-island ferry services for the coming year.

The SIC’s leader Emma Macdonald said the Scottish government budget announcement would “keep our boats in the water”.

The council had been facing a £6 million funding blackhole – amid escalating fuel and inflationary costs.

But finance secretary John Swinney announced today (Tuesday) that he would fill the gap to safeguard the services.

The 12 ferries serve nine remote islands, carrying around 750,000 passengers every year. During the next financial year, the service will cost more than £23m to run.

Mrs Macdonald said: “The importance of the inter-island ferry service to life in Shetland cannot be overestimated. The ferry service is the social and economic backbone of our islands.

“The ferries take commuters to work and essentials to community shops.

“The ferries take patients to hospital and children to school.

“They are a lifeline in the truest sense of the word, and the key to unlocking economic success not just for Shetland, but for all of Scotland.

“Our engagement with John Swinney and his team at the Scottish Government has been extremely open and productive. John understood our concerns, he understood the importance of the services, and he responded immediately.

“His announcement today will keep people on our boats, and keep our boats in the water.”

While welcoming the short-term funding announcement, the SIC remains in discussion with the Scottish and UK governments about the future of its ageing ferry fleet – with some vessels approaching 40 years old. The council is seeking either replacement vessels – or tunnels.

It has pointed to the economic importance of the infrastructure for aquaculture, fishing and SaxaVord Spaceport.