More teachers strikes approved by unions

Teachers on strike at Dunrossness. Photo: EIS Shetland

Most schools will be closed again for pupils next week after two days of strikes were announced by teachers unions.

Teachers unions the Education Institute for Scotland (EIS), the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA) and the NASUWT have voted to undertake industrial action on Tuesday, 28th February and Wednesday, 1st March.

All primary schools, with the exception of five, will be affected by strike action, with all secondary schools closed.

Cullivoe, Fair Isle, Foula, North Roe and Skeld primary schools will remain open next Tuesday. North Roe will, however, close the following day.

All other education and childcare setting will be closed.