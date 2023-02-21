News

More teachers strikes approved by unions

Kevin Craigens February 21, 2023 0
More teachers strikes approved by unions
Teachers on strike at Dunrossness. Photo: EIS Shetland

Most schools will be closed again for pupils next week after two days of strikes were announced by teachers unions.

Teachers unions the Education Institute for Scotland (EIS), the Scottish Secondary Teachers Association (SSTA) and the NASUWT have voted to undertake industrial action on Tuesday, 28th February and Wednesday, 1st March.

All primary schools, with the exception of five, will be affected by strike action, with all secondary schools closed.

Cullivoe, Fair Isle, Foula, North Roe and Skeld primary schools will remain open next Tuesday. North Roe will, however, close the following day.

All other education and childcare setting will be closed.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

Schools shut again
News

Schools shut again

All schools in Shetland are closed again today (Tuesday) due to forecasts of continued snowfall. Both Lerwick and Scalloway UHI Shetland campuses are also closed…

January 17, 2023 | 8.41am
0
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.