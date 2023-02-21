Strike action begins at Sumburgh Airport
Fire and security workers have gone on strike at Sumburgh Airport today (Tuesday) — beginning three days of walkouts this week.
Photographer Dave Donaldson was at the airport where it was a ghostly scene.
Fire and security workers have gone on strike at Sumburgh Airport today (Tuesday) — beginning three days of walkouts this week.
Photographer Dave Donaldson was at the airport where it was a ghostly scene.
Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment