Cullivoe Up-Helly-A' Guizer Jarl Steven Brown.

It is a bumper weekend for rural Up-Helly-A’s.

Festivities have already begun for the Cullivoe fire festival, which will take in numerous events across Yell over three days.

The Bresay Up-Helly-A’ takes place throughout Friday, while the Norvik festival – the most northerly Up-Helly-A’, is on Saturday.

In Yell, Cullivoe’s Chief Guizer this year is Steven Brown, from Burravoe, South Yell, who has chosen to represent King Logi Fornjotson.

He started his squad adventures in the fledgling “Mid Yell Squad” in 1993 and then went onto the Burravoe squad in the 2000s.

Steven, who works for EnQuest at the Sullom Voe Oil Terminal as part of the emergency response team and operations team, said: “After two hard years of waiting due to th eCovid pandemic restrictions, there is a real sense of excitement to get Up-Helly-A going again.

“None of this would be possible for me if I didn’t have the love and support of Marina and my two daughters, Lucy and Kerry, by my side, organising and keeping me right.

“Thanks also to the Up-Helly-A’ committee and to all those who help out in the background. Wha a community spirit.

“Leading my squad through the rank is what I am really looking forward to.”

The squad will be dressed in blue velvet kirtles, leather boots and reindeer hides, armed with replicas of swords and spears.

Fornjotson was an ancient king from northern Norway who is a god whose son was Mogi, representing fire –apt for fireman Steven.

There were various events in Burravoe today (Thursday), moving to Cullivoe on Friday. The procession will head from Cullivoe Hall to the marina. More events will take place on Saturday.

In Bressay, the Jarl’s Squad will have breakfast at Speldiburn Cafe, before heading the the hall, th eMail Shop, Bressay Ferry Terminal, and then the procession at the hall at night.

Norik Up-Helly-A” will take place tomorrow in Haroldswick.