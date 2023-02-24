News

Bressay Jarl’s Squad prepare for their big day

February 24, 2023 0
The Bressay galley. Photo: Bressay Development

Bressay Up-Helly-A’ kicked off on Friday morning with a hearty breakfast for Guizer Jarl Ian Harkness and his squad.

They tucked in at the Speldiburn Cafe before heading along to the Bressay Hall for their first public engagement at 10.30am.

Mr Harkness has waited an additional two years for his big day, and will lead his squad to the Mail Shop, Bressay ferry terminal and the Maryfield later on.

The day will culminate with the torch-lit procession through the isle at 8pm, before the squad heads to the Bressay Hall for the evening’s entertainment at 9pm.

Guizer Jarl Ian Harkness (on left), and his squad at the Speldiburn Cafe. Photo: Bressay Development
