The Jarl is joined by Lucy and Kerry Brown. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

Cullivoe Up-Helly-A’ has kicked off this morning and the Guizer Jarl Steven Brown is all smiles the big day finally arrives.

Representing King Logi Fornjotson, this is Mr Brown’s third time in the Jarl’s Squad.

It has been so journey that is 30-years in the making for the Jarl as he first began taking part in the Up-Helly-A’ in 1993.

Steven Brown, Cullivoe Guizer Jarl signing the bill. Photo: Dave Donaldson. The Cullivoe Jarl Squad gets a good feed before the festivities of the day. Photo: Dave Donaldson. Bairns enjoy being in the galley. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

More coverage as the Up-Helly-A’ continues.