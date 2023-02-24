First Viking turbines set to start going up next week

The BBC Belem arrives carrying turbine blades for the Viking Energy windfarm. Photo: Ivan Reid.

Installation of the first Viking Energy turbine is expected to start next week, project leaders have confirmed.

Vestas, which is contracted to supply the 103 turbines for the windfarm, said teams were currently working on “preparation activities on the ground”.

“We are expecting to start installing the first tower section next week, weather permitting,” it said.

Cargo ships carrying turbine components have been arriving at Greenhead Base since December.

Convoys transporting the components to the construction site in central mainland began on Monday, 6th February.

Viking said previously it expected the first turbine to be completed in April, with all 103 to be built by the end of the year.