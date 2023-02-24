In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday 23rd February) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Readers’ pictures of the Mirrie Dancers show spectacular scenes.
- A teenage girl sentenced in court for driving car from Brae to Lerwick in first gear.
- Health and beauty chain interested in Commercial Street premises.
- Flights grounded as strikes leaves Sumburgh Airport eerily empty.
- Festival announces curator for this year’s Wool Week.
- SPORT: Reports from under-13 and under-18 badminton championships.
