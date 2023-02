2020 Jarl Andrew Thomson handing over the Jarl's glass to this year's Jarl Michael Thomson. Photo: Desley Stickle

The most northerly Up-Helly-A’ – Norick in Unst – has gotten under way.

Here the 2020 Jarl Andrew Thomson handing over the Jarl’s glass to this year’s Jarl Michael Thomson.

And the jarl with his sons Reece and Scott on Norik Beach.

More photos to be posted later.