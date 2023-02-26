Support for Ukraine continues

Alistair Carmichael.

Politicians have expressed the council’s continued support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of the invasion by Russia passed.

MP Alistair Carmichael said: “While we can count ourselves lucky not to be on the front lines of this conflict I am proud of the different ways that islanders have stood up in solidarity with Ukraine.

“We saw this in the early days of the war when people protested against the access of Russian tankers to our oil terminals and won a swift ban from the government.

“We saw it in the way that people have opened their homes to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict – and in the efforts to raise money and supplies such as Gaan the Distance for Ukraine.

“The challenges we face in the isles and around the country ourselves should not be downplayed.”

And SIC deputy convener Bryan Peterson said: “It’s hard to imagine the horrors that the people of Ukraine have experienced in the last 12 months since their homeland was invaded by Russian military forces.

“The images and stories that we have all seen and heard are heart-breaking and bring home the true human cost of the conflict.”

He added that the anniversary was a chance to “reflect on the sacrifices and courage of the Ukrainian people, and acknowledge their continued determination to free their country from foreign aggressors”.

Mr Peterson said: “As this conflict continues, Shetland, the United Kingdom and the vast majority of the global community still stands in solidarity with Ukraine.”