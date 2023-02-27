Ukrainian speaks out a year after invasion

a woman who spoke of her experiences immediately after the Russian invasion of Ukraine says her country will see peace again soon.

Kyiv resident Olha Oltarzhevska first contacted The Shetland Times in the immediate aftermath of the invasion.

The then 22-year-old was forced to cancel her life-long dream of seeing the northern lights in Norway as a result of the “merciless bombing” of her city.

However, she remains defiant in her home city against President Putin’s forces.

“I was born in Kyiv and live in Kyiv,” she has now told The Shetland Times.

“Even in the most difficult days for my country, starting from 24th February 2022, and to this day, I am here.”

She said she wanted to share her thoughts on the last 12 months – about her reflections on a full-scale “war for independence, territorial integrity, patriotism and European values”.

Before the war, Ms Oltarzhevska had gone so far as packing her bags and arranging travel insurance, in the hope of realising her long-held ambition of seeing the aurora in Scandinavia.

She had planned to travel on 24th February – the day of the Russian invasion.

“It was supposed to be the happiest day of my life,” she said.

“I wake up, I hear the first explosion. My father asks me: ‘Have you packed your hand luggage for the trip? If so, take it, cancel the taxi and go to the basement.’

“Now, a year has passed. This day really divided my life into ‘before’ and ‘after’ – but not as I would have liked.

“Carry-on luggage for a long-awaited trip has unwittingly turned into an alarm case, which saw my grey basement instead of a Nordic fairy tale. And one dream changed to another.”

She has remained determined to realise her Nordic dream, but says she will wait until Kyiv – and Ukraine – is at peace once more.

“I know that somehow I will still see the northern lights. But first I will raise my head at home to see the peaceful sky.”

Her comments come after isles politicians voiced continued support for Ukraine.