New Anderson High School headteacher announced

Robin Calder will be the new Anderson High School headteacher from August. Photo: SIC

The new Anderson High School headteacher has been announced.

Robin Calder is set to take on the role in August when current headteacher Valerie Nicolson retires.

Mr Calder has previously worked as a history teacher at the AHS, progressing to pupil support teacher and then headteacher at Whalsay in 2011.

He has been part of the council’s quality improvement team since 2014 and is currently executive manager.

Director of children’s services Helen Budge said: “I am delighted that Robin Calder has been appointed to the post of headteacher at the Anderson High School.

“He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from his time in the school, as a headteacher of Whalsay school and his current role as the executive manager for quality improvement into this post.”

Mr Calder’s appointment follows recent interviews and is subject to to pre-employment checks being met.