Tavish Scott welcomes new trade deal

Tavish Scott.

Scottish salmon can benefit from the new trade deal struck between the UK government and the EU, said Tavish Scott.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak and his European Commission counterpart President Ursula von der Leyen agreed a deal which would prevent checks between the UK mainland and Northern Ireland.

With sales of £578 million in 2022, Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott welcomed the news highlighting a “thawing relationship” that can benefit business.

Mr Scott said: “Since Brexit, the export arrangements for our members have been challenging with extra red tape, delays at the Channel, and continued labour shortages.

“We have managed to get through that, but an improved relationship will hopefully lead to an easing of the tensions and generate further sustainable growth of Scotland’s most successful food sector.”