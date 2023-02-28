News

Tavish Scott welcomes new trade deal

Kevin Craigens February 28, 2023 0
Tavish Scott welcomes new trade deal
Tavish Scott.

Scottish salmon can benefit from the new trade deal struck between the UK government and the EU, said Tavish Scott.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak and his European Commission counterpart President Ursula von der Leyen agreed a deal which would prevent checks between the UK mainland and Northern Ireland. 

With sales of £578 million in 2022, Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott welcomed the news highlighting a “thawing relationship” that can benefit business.

Mr Scott said: “Since Brexit, the export arrangements for our members have been challenging with extra red tape, delays at the Channel, and continued labour shortages.

“We have managed to get through that, but an improved relationship will hopefully lead to an easing of the tensions and generate further sustainable growth of Scotland’s most successful food sector.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.