‘Another significant milestone’ as first Viking turbine starts to go up

Viking has celebrated “another significant milestone” after construction began on the first of its 103 turbines.

Tower sections were seen being moved into place at the construction site near North Nesting this morning (Wednesday).

Turbine components have been steadily arriving in Shetland since the first cargo ship berthed at Greenhead Base in December.

Last month saw the first convoys begin to transport the components to the Central Mainland construction site.

Vestas, which is supplying the turbines, said the first one would be competed next month.

SSE Renewables said it was “another significant milestone”.