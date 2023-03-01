News

Council urged to help end teachers’ strikes

Ryan Nicolson March 1, 2023 0
Striking teachers take their protest to the Town Hall. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Councillors have been told to put pressure on the Scottish government to provide an improved pay offer to teachers.

A protest took place outside the Lerwick Town Hall today (Wednesday) on a second day of strike action for teachers this week – as the pay row rumbles on.

Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) local representative Matthew Moss said they wanted to remind the SIC that it had a part to pay in solving the dispute.

“We fully understand that school closures are having an impact on pupils and parents,” he said.

“But we ask people to understand that not only have teachers been let badly down by both the Scottish government and Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla) but so have pupils and parents.

“They have always had the ability and the means to end this dispute but have deliberately dragged-out negotiations for over a year and brought us to this point when we must act for our members and for the good of Scottish education.”

He added: “We ask council officers and elected members to apply what pressure they can on Cosla.”

Further strike action has already been called for later in the month.

