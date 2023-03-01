Fishing and Marine News Videos

WATCH: Port authority and council launch fishing campaign

Kevin Craigens March 1, 2023 0
Shetland fishing boat Avrella landing their catch. Photo Lerwick Port Authority.

Lerwick Port Authority and the council have joined forces to encourage fishing boats to land their catches in Shetland.

More than half of all the fish landed in the UK comes from within 100 nautical miles of Shetland, according to the campaign “Land in Shetland” — meaning it would be more economical to bring their haul to the isles.

They have launched a video campaign to bring skippers and their crew to Lerwick or Scalloway, highlighting the benefits it can bring.

Captain Calum Grains, chief executive of Lerwick Port Authority, said: “At the centre of prolific
fishing grounds, Shetland has clear advantages for the catching sector in landing here.”

Some of the advantages include saving time and money, electronic auctions, and a reduced carbon footprint.

