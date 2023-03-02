Alternative fuel questions raised by Carmichael

Alistair Carmichael MP in the House of Commons.

Alistair Carmichael has raised “concerns” over the Alternative Fuel Payment (AFP) in parliament with the Leader of the House Penny Mordaunt MP.

The Orkney and Shetland MP said many people were confused about their eligibility, some even received the AFP when they believed they were unable to qualify for it.

Mr Carmichael has asked if the government minister will be able to give him an answer to “very basic questions” regarding the uncertainty.

Ms Mordaunt replied: “I would say two things to him. First of all I will make sure that the Secretary of State has heard what he has said today.

“Anticipating this question I did go on gov.uk, and there is quite a comprehensive set of answers including for this scheme on there. If there are specifics, and he may need them in a timely way, please let me know and I will do my best to ensure he gets answers.”

Reacting after the exchange Mr Carmichael said: “It is precisely because I and others have been looking at the government website that we know about the growing issues around the Alternative Fuel Payment. The concerns about confused eligibility and the risk of payments being clawed back are because information from the government is so lacking.

“If we do not get proper answers on these questions in the coming days then the frustration amongst people in off-grid homes is only going to intensify. Ministers should consider themselves on notice.”