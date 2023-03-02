Life in Shetland News

Three Up-Helly-A’s at once in tomorrow’s Shetland Times

March 2, 2023 0
Three Up-Helly-A’s at once in tomorrow’s Shetland Times

This Smirk cartoon pays tribute to the three Up-Helly-A’s held in a bumper weekend of fiery festivities last week.

There’s a page of photos and reports dedicated to each of the three events, in Norwick, Cullivoe and Bressay, in tomorrow’s edition of The Shetland Times.

Steven Brown, Ian Harkness and Michael Thomson all enjoyed their day in the limelight as Guizer Jarl.

Pick up a copy of the paper to see the full coverage.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.