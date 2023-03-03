Fire festival lurgy is nothing new, says health chief

This year's Up-Helly'-A' was followed by a rise in reported illnesses.

A spike in illness is to be expected after Up-Helly-A’, the health chief has said.

Michael Dickson said the uptick in illness reported this year was nothing new – the only difference being Covid-19 was now a factor.

“This is what has happened for years,” he said during his Facebook broadcast on Wednesday.

“Whenever we have Up-Helly-A’ or fire festivals in enclosed spaces, we always see an uptick in a range of conditions, usually respiratory in nature.

“Because people are in close proximity, spending a lot of time very close to each other, and that means it is easy to transmit bugs and we are in the season where bugs are more prevalent.

“The only difference is this time we had another bug to contend with – Covid-19.”

Mr Dickson said it would always be a balancing act between reducing the risks of illness while celebrating the events.

“Let’s enjoy Up-Helly-A’ and the fire festivals for what they are – a truly amazing community experience – but let’s acknowledge that people will get sick,” he said.

Following the Lerwick event, NHS Shetland announced it was cancelling some planned operations due to staff sickness.

Mr Dickson said it was a necessary step to ensure emergency surgery could be maintained amid the staffing challenges.

He also paid tribute to all those involved in the events for making them such a success.

The health chief said it had been a “genuine privilege” to attend the town hall during Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ day as well as watching the procession and galley burning.

“Whether you are an Up-Helly-A’ fan or not, the fact is there was a real joy in the community to get this back after what had been three long years.

“It was great to see this energy back again.”

After the Norwick, Bressay and Cullivoe festivals last weekend, only two fire festivals remain – in the South Mainland and Delting.