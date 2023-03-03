In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 3rd March) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Understaffed Shetland and Aberdeen Coastguards unite to cover 347 mile area.
- New headteacher announced to take over in August at Anderson High School.
- New Life appeal council decision to reject planning application.
- North Mainland councillor says Nort Natters consultation is “skewed”.
- Children join teachers at the picket line at Town Hall with more strikes likely to come.
- SPORT: Hockey and netball teams make progress in cup competitions.
