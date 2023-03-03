Works to affect Bressay ferry service

Overnight work to terminals will affect the Bressay-Lerwick ferry service this month.

Work on the linkspan control huts and related equipment will take place overnight on Tuesday, 14th March at Lerwick, and Wednesday, 15th March at Bressay.

Works will continue for the following two to three weeks on equipment at both Lerwick and Bressay terminals but this will not impact on the ferry service.

The last ferry will depart Lerwick at 10pm each night. Ferry timetables will operate as normal on each of the following mornings.

Anyone affected by these works is asked to contact the Council’s Ferry Service on 01806 244200 or email ferries@shetland.gov.uk to discuss this further. Shetland Islands Council would like to apologise for any inconvenience to passengers.