Flights to Inverness halted until end of April

Loganair has suspended flights between Sumburgh and Inverness until the end of April.

The airline said that flights between the airports would cease on Friday, 17th March, and would continue until at least 30th April.

The move comes amid further industrial action at Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (Hial) owned airports.

Hial announced on Friday night that Sumburgh Airport would remain open during the next batch of action, which is set to take place on 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th and 17th March.

But with Inverness set to be affected, Loganair said it had taken the “difficult decision” to temporarily suspend flights between Sumburgh and Inverness.

Customers booked on any flights between 17th March and 30th April will be offered to rebook on an alternative flight or get a full refund.

“We completely understand that this unprecedented step will be unwelcome news to communities who depend on the air services Loganair provides,” the airline said.

“It’s a step that we are taking with the utmost reluctance and only after careful consideration of all other options.

“We have sadly concluded that it’s simply not realistic to continue our efforts to provide services between Hial airports when the action short of a strike is intended to disrupt and counter those efforts at every turn.”