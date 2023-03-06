News

Late licences granted for final fire festival of the season

Andrew Hirst March 6, 2023 0
Late licences granted for final fire festival of the season
Delting Boating Club. Photo: Google.

Late licences have been granted for the final fire festival of the season.

The Shetland licensing board approved Delting Boating Club’s occasional licence applications for the Up-Helly-A’ and hop later this month.

The licence allows the sale of alcohol from 5pm-3.30am on Friday 17th March, and from noon to 10pm on the following day.

Council lawyer Paul Wishart said club had already been granted a general extension – but that only allowed for members to attend.

The application would also permit non-members  to attend until the stated times.

Lerwick North and Bressay member Stephen Leask proposed a motion to approve the application, which was seconded by Shetland North member Tom Morton. 

According to the application, planned activities for the late licence include squad acts, dancing and live bands.

The applicant also plans to show Six Nations rugby on a large screen.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.