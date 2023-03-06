Late licences granted for final fire festival of the season

Delting Boating Club. Photo: Google.

Late licences have been granted for the final fire festival of the season.

The Shetland licensing board approved Delting Boating Club’s occasional licence applications for the Up-Helly-A’ and hop later this month.

The licence allows the sale of alcohol from 5pm-3.30am on Friday 17th March, and from noon to 10pm on the following day.

Council lawyer Paul Wishart said club had already been granted a general extension – but that only allowed for members to attend.

The application would also permit non-members to attend until the stated times.

Lerwick North and Bressay member Stephen Leask proposed a motion to approve the application, which was seconded by Shetland North member Tom Morton.

According to the application, planned activities for the late licence include squad acts, dancing and live bands.

The applicant also plans to show Six Nations rugby on a large screen.