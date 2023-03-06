Oil and gas workers form unlikely union with climate groups to support switch to renewables

Green protesters make their opposition to the Cambo oilfield known. Photo: Shetland Greens

Over 1,000 oil and gas workers have joined with trade unions and climate groups to call for a just transition away from fossil fuels.

With sustained opposition to proposed projects at Cambo and Rosebank, both off Shetland, the group are now urging the Scottish government to prioritise renewables and protect local jobs, communities and the climate.

Workers are demanding fair pay and protections across the industry, arguing offshore wind cannot be modelled on the “broken image” of the oil industry.

A report – “Our Power: Offshore Workers’ Demands for a Just Energy Transition” – has been published following two years of discussions.

That has come following work between over 1,000 surveyed offshore oil and gas workers, unions RMT, Unite and Unison, and climate groups Platform, Uplift and Friends of the Earth Scotland.

Workers have listed 10 demands, including equal pay for migrant workers and a higher minimum wage for all, and effective and trusted whistleblowing procedures.

Public ownership of energy companies is another demand, as well as a sovereign wealth fund – similar to Norway’s.

Campaigners are now calling for the Scottish government to “pick up these demands and run with them” as it develops its own Just Transition plan for the energy sector.