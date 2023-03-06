Update: Power loss for almost 150 homes

SSEN engineers are en route to fix the problems in Vidlin, Whiteness and Trondra.

Power cuts have left almost 150 households without electricity.

Areas including Trondra, Whiteness and Vidlin have lost power and SSE said there is an engineer en route and power should return by lunchtime.

Before 10am a call was made to make SSEN aware that an overhead power line had come down in the Vidlin Area.

SSEN said they would investigate the cause of the outage once the power was restored, however they said there was “nothing to indicate” this was weather-related.

According to the SSEN Power Track website 143 customers have been affected.

In a statement SSEN apologised for the inconvenience.

The statement read: “Our engineers are currently working to restore supplies and we aim to have everyone back on by 1pm.”