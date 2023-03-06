Rubbish collections disrupted by snow

A Shetland Islands Council essy kert.

Due to heavy snow, bin collections in Unst and Northmavine have been cancelled.

Other collections may be affected due to the weather but the council have said they will be taken away when the weather permits it.

In a statement the SIC said: “Staff will attempt to collect on other routes in Lerwick and South Mainland. Some collections from properties on side roads may not be possible, where there is no safe access for the essy kert.”