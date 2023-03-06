News

Rubbish collections disrupted by snow

Kevin Craigens March 6, 2023 0
Rubbish collections disrupted by snow
A Shetland Islands Council essy kert.

Due to heavy snow, bin collections in Unst and Northmavine have been cancelled.

Other collections may be affected due to the weather but the council have said they will be taken away when the weather permits it.

In a statement the SIC said: “Staff will attempt to collect on other routes in Lerwick and South Mainland.  Some collections from properties on side roads may not be possible, where there is no safe access for the essy kert.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.