News

Tree population set to sprout after funding boost

March 6, 2023 0
Tree population set to sprout after funding boost
Jonathan Hawick of Scottish Forestry and Georgia Smith of Shetland Amenity Trust at the tree nursery.

A tree nursery in Lerwick is set to expand its production after an almost £10k cash boost.

The Shetland Amenity Trust is looking to more than double the number of trees it grows in the isles, from 18,000 this year to 45,000 by next year.

Despite Shetland’s reputation as being ‘treeless’, Scottish Forestry said demand for trees was now growing in the isles.

And it has provided a grant of £9,500 to help the tree nursery expand its production.

In response to the increased interest in planting, Shetland Amenity Trust’s tree nursery in Lerwick is expanding its production with the help of a £9,500 Scottish Forestry grant.

Jonathan Hawick of Scottish Forestry said they were “really pleased to see the growing level of interest in planting trees”.

“This nursery has a crucial role to play in providing suitable, well adapted trees to folk in Shetland,” he said.

“The trust is carrying out excellent work collecting seeds, including from Shetland’s few remaining native woods, and growing them on.”

The amenity trust has collected seeds from sites such as the Burn of Valayre to plant them in other woodland areas.

Georgia Smith from the trust said: “These trees are really important to continue with the genetic diversity of Shetland’s native trees which are well adapted to our conditions.

“We also grow some hardy species from overseas, such as Willows and Alder from Alaska, to help provide windbreaks and shelter.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.