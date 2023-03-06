News

UPDATED – Disruption to schools and buses after heavy snowfall

March 6, 2023 0
Bus services have been cancelled and some schools closed after overnight heavy snowfall.

Schools in Baltasound, Cullivoe, Burravoe, Mid Yell and Whalsay are all closed today (Monday).

Brae, Aith, Mossbank and Skeld also have school closures.

A full list of school closures is available here.

Anderson High School, Bells Brae and Sound schools are all open.

Bus company R Robertson and Son said it had suspended all of its services – including school transport.

The town service will be reviewed again at 8am, with all other services reviewed at 9am.

