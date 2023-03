A snowy Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

All schools in Shetland will be closed today (Tuesday) due to the wintry weather conditions.

There was overnight snowfalls across many parts of Shetland, wih a forecast for continued cold weather and the risk of more snow.

A decision was made to close all schools and early years settings in Shetland today.

Hame Fae Hame nursery in Scalloway will also be closed.