Apprentices are the future, says SSE

Kevin Craigens March 7, 2023 0
Apprentice Anna McDowall is working on her HNC in Electrical Engineering.

SSE is celebrating Apprenticeship Week by showing the importance of their four trainees at Viking windfarm.

Shetlander Anna McDowall has been studying electrical engineering at Inverness College at HNC level and hopes to become a fully qualified wind turbine technician for Vestas at the Viking windfarm in the islands.

Last year, managers from SSE Renewables and Vestas met up with Anna and Owen Priest from Gulberwick, Edward Stanley from Reawick and Aaron Regler from Sandwick at Inverness College where the apprentices told them looking forward to working at the 103-turbine windfarm when it enters operation in 2024.

In the video Ms McDowall says: “My key highlight over this year was going up a wind turbine for the first time.

“It was a feeling I couldn’t describe. It was just amazing being at the top.

“The view especially was amazing, and it was great to speak to the other technicians and to be being doing the job that I will be doing at the end of this.”

Scottish Apprenticeship week runs from 6th-10th March.

