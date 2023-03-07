News

SaxaVord’s ‘clean room’ facility set to provide ‘unrivalled capability’ 

Andrew Hirst March 7, 2023 0
SaxaVord’s ‘clean room’ facility set to provide ‘unrivalled capability’ 
The clean room design. Image: Plastron UK.

SaxaVord is developing a satellite payload processing facility (PPF) – to give it the “commercial edge” in the space sector. 

The PPF, which is being developed with space engineering specialists Plastron UK, will include two “clean rooms” and an airlock.

It will allow SaxaVord to host a wider range of satellites by providing enhanced “hazardous handling capabilities” for space hardware.

SaxaVord’ deputy chief executive Scott Hammond said the cleanrooms will give the spaceport “unrivalled capability” to host satellites of up to 1,000kg.

“No other spaceport will have this capability,” he added.

“This means we can host a multitude of different satellite sizes and that we are not restricted in our offering to the industry.

“The work on reducing clean down times is also a major part of our strategy to reduce CO2 emissions, showing how we can reduce our carbon footprint by collaborating on innovative solutions with other industry players and academics.

“We are delighted to be working with Plastron on this project.”

The spaceport team hope to achieve the UK’s first orbital satellite launch later this year.

It also has its sights set on becoming the first facility for launch vehicles with “advanced payloads” using  propellants including hydrazine and LMP 103S.

This programme will involve Plastron’s heating, ventilation, and air conditioning. system, which will ensure the clean rooms are maintained at “ISO8” – a measure of very low particle concentration.

The system is reportedly able to clean the facility to the required level in 15 minutes – helping to reduce downtime when flight hardware is unpacked.

Plastron’s Chris Smith said: “Using knowledge gleaned from performing launch operations throughout the world, we have designed the most advanced payload processing facility available for the ‘new space’ sector.

“The facility meets all expected European requirements for safe and efficient working environments for space hardware handling, and can tolerate all the hazardous risks associated with preparing payloads for launch.

“We are very excited to be working with SaxaVord to push this initiative forward.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.