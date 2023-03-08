Dogs Against Drugs help seize £60k of heroin hidden in a microwave

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson.

More than £60,000 worth of heroin has been found hidden in a microwave posted to Shetland.

Police and Dogs Against Drugs teamed up to make the drugs bust yesterday (Tuesday).

The class A drugs had been stashed in in a package which was concealed within the kitchenware.

Police said a 38-year-old woman from West Yorkshire had been arrested and charged in connection with the seizure.

She has been reported to the procurator fiscal and will appear at Lerwick Sheriff Court at a later date.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson said: “The Dogs Against Drugs charity has been responsible for the recovery of controlled substances to the value of almost £500,000 since the start of 2022 and continues to be a valuable resource in the fight against substance misuse on the island.”

Anyone who has information or concerns about the supply of drugs in their community is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.