March 8, 2023
Schools closed again due to snow
A snowy Quarff on Monday morning. Photo: Dave Donaldson

All schools in Shetland will be closed today (Wednesday) due to the wintry weather conditions.

With fresh falls of snow overnight, the council says many roads now have accumulations of lying snow.  The cold weather is forecast to continue for the rest of the week. 

All schools and early years settings will not open, including Hame Fae Hame nursery in Scalloway.

Secondary pupils, especially those in S4, S5 and S6, are encouraged to log on to MS Teams for remote learning and support from school staff.

There is widespread disruption to public bus services and latest updates are available on the council’s voicebank on 01595 745744.

