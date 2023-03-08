Arts & Entertainment News

Tall ships music line-up heats up with Peat and Diesel

Kevin Craigens March 8, 2023 0
Peat and Diesel have been announced among the headline acts for this summers Tall Ships Races.

The Stornoway act will play at the temporary 5,000 capacity venue at Holmsgarth Pier on Friday, 28th July.

The Stornoway act will play at the temporary 5,000 capacity venue at Holmsgarth Pier on Friday, 28th July. 

Last summer they headlined the Belladrum Festival and are preparing for their biggest live shows to date in 2023.

Shetland Tall Ships Ltd music coordinator Tim Matthew said: “I’m very excited about bringing Peat & Diesel to Shetland.

“A lot of people have been wanting to see them here for a long time. This is a great opportunity to make it happen and I’m sure they will give the tall ships audience a tremendous show.”

Fellow Scottish high-flyers Tide Lines were previously announced as the headline act for Thursday, 27th July, with tickets for both events due to go on sale in early May.

The fourth and final headliner for the closing night, Saturday, 29th July, will be confirmed along with the remainder of the programme in April.

