A Shetland Islands Council essy kert.

Rubbish collections will not be made in Yell today due to another day of snow.

Shetland Islands Council said wintry conditions has made “road conditions difficult in the North Isles.”

Council staff are out with essy kerts in the North and South Mainland, and in Lerwick and Scalloway. Collections from properties on side roads are likely to be missed where there is no safe access.

In a statement the council said: “Collections will be rescheduled as soon as weather conditions allow.”