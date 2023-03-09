News

Most schools re-open but some remain shut due to snow

March 9, 2023 0
A snowy Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Several schools in the North Isles and North Mainland will remain closed today (Thursday) due to the continuing snowy weather.

Baltasound and Mid Yell junior high schools, Whalsay school and the Burravoe Primary School are all shut.

As are Brae High School, and the Ollaberry, North Roe, Urafirth, Mossbank and Lunnasting primary schools.

All other schools, including those in the West, Central and South Mainland, will be open today.

For pupils at Anderson High School and Sound Primary School, there is no school transport through Gulberwick.

Early learning and childcare settings will be open, unless their school, listed above, is closed.  

Isles Haven Nursery and Hame Fae Hame Nursery will be open today.

