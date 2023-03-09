North Roe farmer is Scottish Apprentice of the Year

A 21-year-old farmer from North Roe has been named Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year.

Julie-Ann Murray earned the honour at the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards ceremony on Wednesday night – while also winning the Modern Apprentice SCQF level five category.

The 21-year-old is already trusted to run the farm she works on, tending to a flock of up to 1,000 sheep and working round-the-clock during lambing season.

And this even meant her employer could to take their first holiday in five years.

Presenting the award, MSP Jamie Hepburn said Ms Murray had shown “exceptional determination, commitment and a real love of her dream job”.

She said her apprenticeship had given her “so much confidence” and confirmed that she wanted to work in agriculture.

Her employer, Pat Johnson, described Ms Murray as “a real asset”.