Life in Shetland News

North Roe farmer is Scottish Apprentice of the Year

March 9, 2023 1
North Roe farmer is Scottish Apprentice of the Year

A 21-year-old farmer from North Roe has been named Scotland’s Apprentice of the Year. 

Julie-Ann Murray earned the honour at the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards ceremony on Wednesday night – while also winning the Modern Apprentice SCQF level five category.

The 21-year-old is already trusted to run the farm she works on, tending to a flock of up to 1,000 sheep and working round-the-clock during lambing season.

And this even meant her employer could to take their first holiday in five years.

Presenting the award, MSP Jamie Hepburn said Ms Murray had shown “exceptional determination, commitment and a real love of her dream job”.

She said her apprenticeship had given her “so much confidence” and confirmed that she wanted to work in agriculture.

Her employer, Pat Johnson, described Ms Murray as “a real asset”.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

ONE COMMENT

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.