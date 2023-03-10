‘Devastated’ – South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ postponed due to weather

The Jarl's Squad and galley. Photo: Kevin Osborn.

South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ has been postponed due to snow.

The committee announced their decision at around 4.30pm this afternoon (Friday).

“We are devastated to say that weather conditions have made it impossible for the buses to operate safely,” it said on Facebook.

“We are therefore going to postpone Smuha procession and night events until Friday, 24th March.”

The committee said it would announce more details about plans for the rescheduled event next week.

The announcement follows heavy snowfall in much of Shetland, which also led to pupils being sent home early from Bells Brae Primary School.

Council workers were also reportedly sent home early. Bus services have also been affected

Smuha’s postponement marks the fourth year running the event has been disrupted.

Earlier today, the Jarl’s Squad and torch boys had been in high spirits as they set off on the bill procession.

They were also visited a number of schools around South Mainland.