News

‘Devastated’ – South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ postponed due to weather

Andrew Hirst March 10, 2023 0
‘Devastated’ – South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ postponed due to weather
The Jarl's Squad and galley. Photo: Kevin Osborn.

South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ has been postponed due to snow.

The committee announced their decision at around 4.30pm this afternoon (Friday).

“We are devastated to say that weather conditions have made it impossible for the buses to operate safely,” it said on Facebook.

“We are therefore going to postpone Smuha procession and night events until Friday, 24th March.”

The committee said it would announce more details about plans for the rescheduled event next week.

The announcement follows heavy snowfall in much of Shetland, which also led to pupils being sent home early from Bells Brae Primary School. 

Council workers were also reportedly sent home early. Bus services have also been affected

Smuha’s postponement marks the fourth year running the event has been disrupted.

Earlier today, the Jarl’s Squad and torch boys had been in high spirits as they set off on the bill procession.

They were also visited a number of schools around South Mainland. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.