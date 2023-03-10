News

Ferry terminal works delayed

Kevin Craigens March 10, 2023 0
Ferry terminal works delayed
The Bressay ferry. Photo: SIC.

Works due to take place at Lerwick and Bressay ferry terminals have been postponed due to wintry conditions.

The works were due to take place on Tuesday 14th and Wednesday, 15th March with cancellations of late crossings.

New dates for the works have yet to be arranged and the service will run to the published timetable until then.

A decision will be made next week when the rescheduled works can hopefully take place and more details are to follow.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

Snow days continue
News

Snow days continue

Snow continued to affect services as some schools remain closed and bus routes are reduced or cancelled. In the North Isles, Baltasound Junior High School,…

March 10, 2023 | 10.33am
0
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.