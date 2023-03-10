Ferry terminal works delayed

The Bressay ferry. Photo: SIC.

Works due to take place at Lerwick and Bressay ferry terminals have been postponed due to wintry conditions.

The works were due to take place on Tuesday 14th and Wednesday, 15th March with cancellations of late crossings.

New dates for the works have yet to be arranged and the service will run to the published timetable until then.

A decision will be made next week when the rescheduled works can hopefully take place and more details are to follow.