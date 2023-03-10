News Videos

Guizer Jarl hails ‘magnificent’ Smuha as bill procession sets off to snowy start

Andrew Hirst March 10, 2023 0
Guizer Jarl hails ‘magnificent’ Smuha as bill procession sets off to snowy start
The Jarl's Squad and torch boys outside Bigton Shop. Photo: Andrew Hirst.

Torch fire sparkled against freshly fallen snow as South Mainland Up-Helly-A’ (Smuha) got under way this morning (Friday).

A flare marked the start of the bill procession and the smell of paraffin soon filled the still fresh air.

Torch boys led the Jarl’s Squad on the short procession to Bigton Shop with plenty of cheers along the way.

After the three year hiatus, many well-wishers were out to watch the bill go up outside the shop.

Guizer Jarl Jamie Laurenson, who is depicting historical Icelandic figure Einar Hjaltlendingur, said it was great to see it back.

“Smuha is a marvellous institution,” he said.

From the torch boys to the galley builders and the committee, a lot folk are very dedicated in helping the jarl and squad put on this magnificent event for us.”

The Jarl’s Squad will be touring around South Mainland today, calling at Sound, Sandwick, Cunningsburgh and Dunrossness schools, Sumburgh Hotel,  Overtonlea Care Centre and Levenwick Hall.

Tonight’s procession starts at 7.30pm and will travel through Bigton to St Ninian’s beach.

