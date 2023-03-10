Snow days continue

Stock image of a snow plough clearing the roads during a previous spell of snowy weather.

Snow continued to affect services as some schools remain closed and bus routes are reduced or cancelled.

In the North Isles, Baltasound Junior High School, Mid Yell Junior High School, Whalsay School, Cullivoe and Burravoe Primary school are closed.

In the North Mainland, Brae High School and Ollaberry, North Roe, Urafirth, Mossbank, Nesting and Lunnasting Primary Schools remain shut.

And Aith Junior High School and Happyhansel and Sandness Primary Schools are closed in the west.