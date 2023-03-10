News

Snow days continue

Kevin Craigens March 10, 2023 0
Snow days continue
Stock image of a snow plough clearing the roads during a previous spell of snowy weather. 

Snow continued to affect services as some schools remain closed and bus routes are reduced or cancelled.

In the North Isles, Baltasound Junior High School, Mid Yell Junior High School, Whalsay School, Cullivoe and Burravoe Primary school are closed.

In the North Mainland, Brae High School and Ollaberry, North Roe, Urafirth, Mossbank, Nesting and Lunnasting Primary Schools remain shut.

And Aith Junior High School and Happyhansel and Sandness Primary Schools are closed in the west.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Kevin Craigens

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Kevin Craigens

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.