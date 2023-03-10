News

March 10, 2023 0
Teachers overwhelmingly accept pay offer to end threat of strikes
Striking teachers take their protest to the Town Hall. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A pay offer for teachers has been overwhelmingly accepted by members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS).

Ninety per cent of members voted to accept the offer in the ballot, which closed today (Friday).

The union had recommended that its members approve the offer from the Scottish government – bringing an end to strike action which has dominated the school calendar.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said teachers believed it was now time to bring an end to industrial action and to take the latest offer.

“Members have taken a pragmatic decision in voting to accept the current pay offer,” she said.

“While it does not meet our aspirations in respect of a restorative pay settlement for Scotland’s teachers, it is the best deal that can realistically be achieved in the current political and financial climate without further prolonged industrial action.”

The EIS represents over 80 per cent of Scotland’s teachers at all grades and in all sectors of education.

Most teachers will see their pay will increase by 12.3 per cent by next month, in comparison to current pay levels.

This includes a backdated seven per cent increase from April 2022, and a five per cent increase from this April.

Teachers will also receive a further two per cent increase in pay from January next year, with the next pay settlement then scheduled to be negotiated and payable from August 2024 onwards.

Ms Bradley said it was “deeply regrettable” that it took sustained strikes for the Scottish government and COSLA to “finally come up with an acceptable pay offer for Scotland’s hard-working teaching professionals”.

