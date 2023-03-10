Tunnel to Fetlar appears in SIC’s £500m fixed links estimate

A tunnel in Faroe. Photo Landsverk

A council report on fixed links has estimated the cost of building five tunnels – including to Fetlar – at around £500 million.

The Shetland Inter-Island Transport Connectivity report sets out the processes, timescales and resources required in delivering fixed links and ferries.

It covers the four tunnels usually discussed in the debate – to Unst, Yell, Whalsay and Bressay. And, for the first time, it also mentions a possible tunnel between Yell and Fetlar.

It says the total cost “could be in excess of £500m at 2022 prices”.

The report also highlights the cost of ferry operations – estimated at £23m for the coming financial year.

Although the Scottish government has agreed to fully fund ferry services next year, the report says there is uncertainty around the ongoing revenue support.

In addition to the annual running costs, it highlights the capital investment needed for replacement ferries and infrastructure – estimated at around £120-150m.

The report asks councillors to authorise a project team to be set up to develop an “inter-island transport connectivity network” business case.

The cost, which includes surveys, reports and procurement of services such as project management, is estimated at up to £700,000.

The report will be discussed by the SIC’s environment and transport committee on Tuesday.

It had originally been scheduled to be heard in private as it contained exempt information.

However, the report was reworked so that it could be heard in public.