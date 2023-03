Gritters clearing the roads in Ollaberry. Photo: SIC.

Gritter crews have been out again this morning (Saturday) after further snowfall.

Parts of Shetland, particularly North Mainland and the North Isles, saw more heavy flurries yesterday afternoon and overnight.

The SIC said that with temperatures remaining below or near freezing any thaw was likely to be slow.

Our gritter crews continue their efforts to clear roads across Shetland.