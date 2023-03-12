News

Carmichael calls to end the ‘taboo’ and talk about brain tumours

March 12, 2023 0
Carmichael calls to end the ‘taboo’ and talk about brain tumours
Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmichael. 

Isles MP Alistair Carmichael has warned “structural problems” still standing in the way of the progress on brain tumour research.

Speaking in the brain tumour research funding debate in the House of Commons, Mr Carmichael also highlighted the wider need for more openness in talking about brain tumours among friends and family.

During the debate last Thursday, he  highlighted the progress made since a “quite remarkable” Westminster Hall debate in 2016.

“We said then that we needed the money; we got the money, but now we find that there are structural problems still standing in the way of the progress we need.

“To me, that says that there is probably nobody in charge of the strategy within the department.”

He asked Tory MP Derek Thomas, who was leading the debate, whether he agreed that further progress required a commitment from ministers “that somebody will take charge of this strategy and make it happen?”

Mr Thomas said he agreed.

“Actually, I want the government to go further and make brain tumour research the priority of all cancer research, because we have not seen the progress that we should have in that time,” he added.

Speaking later in the debate Mr Carmichael added: “I speak about this publicly from time to time, and I am always struck by the number of people who say to me, ‘thank you for doing that, because this took my father’–or their brother, their neighbour, their friend or whoever–‘and I had no idea that this had been their life experience’.

“When I was growing up, 40 or 50 years ago, a cancer diagnosis really was not talked about–it was almost taboo–and I think we are in the same place with brain cancers.

“If we are to make the progress we need, we all have to start talking about this much more. The experience has to be shared.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.