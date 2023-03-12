Snowy scenes and innovative experiments in ice

Gillian Isbister shared this photo her son, Sonny Isbister (left) with their neighbour, Ollie Heckford, making the most of the wintry weather with the igloo they made in Sandsound

From traditional igloos, to more unusual snow sofas and even a pub – people have been making the most of their snowy surroundings.

Over the past week, Shetland has been covered in a thick blanket of snow, with North Mainland the North Isles receiving the most of it.

While the weather has forced schools to close, made travelling tricky and put a huge strain on the SIC’s gritting team – it has also been a source of fun and experimentation.

Readers of The Shetland Times have shared a few of these, along with some fantastic photos of the wintery landscapes.

Laura Tulloch’s photo of Jeemie Tulloch at the ‘Paet Stack Pub’ in Brough, Whalsay.

Laura Tulloch also shared a photo of Marelize Meier and Merran Clubb sitting on their snow couch and toasting marshmallows.

Jill Wilson said Foula was looking stunning from Watsness.

Alastair Christie-Johnston’s photo titled ‘One for the Deep Freeze in Aywick’.

If you have a snowy photo to share, send it in to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk along with a brief description.