Snowy scenes and innovative experiments in ice
From traditional igloos, to more unusual snow sofas and even a pub – people have been making the most of their snowy surroundings.
Over the past week, Shetland has been covered in a thick blanket of snow, with North Mainland the North Isles receiving the most of it.
While the weather has forced schools to close, made travelling tricky and put a huge strain on the SIC’s gritting team – it has also been a source of fun and experimentation.
Readers of The Shetland Times have shared a few of these, along with some fantastic photos of the wintery landscapes.
If you have a snowy photo to share, send it in to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk along with a brief description.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment