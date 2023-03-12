Image Galleries

Snowy scenes and innovative experiments in ice

Andrew Hirst March 12, 2023 0
Snowy scenes and innovative experiments in ice
Gillian Isbister shared this photo her son, Sonny Isbister (left) with their neighbour, Ollie Heckford, making the most of the wintry weather with the igloo they made in Sandsound

From traditional igloos, to more unusual snow sofas and even a pub – people have been making the most of their snowy surroundings.

Over the past week, Shetland has been covered in a thick blanket of snow, with North Mainland the North Isles receiving the most of it.

While the weather has forced schools to close, made travelling tricky and put a huge strain on the SIC’s gritting team – it has also been a source of fun and experimentation.

Readers of The Shetland Times have shared a few of these, along with some fantastic photos of the wintery landscapes.

Laura Tulloch’s photo of Jeemie Tulloch at the ‘Paet Stack Pub’ in Brough, Whalsay.
Laura Tulloch also shared a photo of Marelize Meier and Merran Clubb sitting on their snow couch and toasting marshmallows.
Jill Wilson said Foula was looking stunning from Watsness.
Alastair Christie-Johnston’s photo titled ‘One for the Deep Freeze in  Aywick’.

If you have a snowy photo to share, send it in to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk along with a brief description.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

Snow days continue
News

Snow days continue

Snow continued to affect services as some schools remain closed and bus routes are reduced or cancelled. In the North Isles, Baltasound Junior High School,…

March 10, 2023 | 10.33am
0
READ FULL STORY
logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.