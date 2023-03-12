Spaceport team boldly goes to clear a path through snowy roads 

The SaxaVord Spaceport team has been clearing snowy roads in Unst. Photo: SaxaVord.

They are usually working on plans to launch satellites hundreds of kilometres into space.

But this week their efforts have been focussed on journeys of a more terrestrial nature.

The spaceport team has been helping out with road clearances in snowy Unst.

SaxaVord Spaceport praised its “community minded” colleagues on Facebook this morning (Sunday), after they helped ensure staff at the Nordalea care home could get to and from work safely.

The spaceport has also donated 1,000 litres of fuel to the care home.