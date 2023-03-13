Council to try catch up on missed refuse collections

Photo: SIC

Refuse workers will try to catch up on last week’s missed collections through this week and into next week, the council has said.

The SIC said snow had made collections in many areas, particularly the North Mainland and North Isles, “impossible” for workers.

They will attempt to catch up and collect from missed properties this week, where access allows.

Collections in Northmavine will be for the black bags which were missed last week. The paper and card collections scheduled for this week will take place on a later date.

In Yell on Tuesday and Wednesday collections will go ahead as normal, where possible, also for black bags which were due to be collected last week.

Paper and card collections will also be made at a later date.

Shetland Islands Council apologised for any inconvenience.